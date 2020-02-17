News

Kangana's 1st look as Air Force pilot in 'Tejas' goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranauts first look as an Air Force pilot in her upcoming flick "Tejas" has taken the internet by storm.

On Monday morning, Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP movies shared Kangana Ranaut's first look from "Tejas" on Twitter where she can be seen posing in front of a fighter jet. In the movie, Kangana will be seen in the avatar of an Air Force pilot and her first look is already winning hearts of netizens.

The tweet reads: "Soaring high into the sky! Presenting the first look of #KanganaRanaut as an Air force Pilot in #Tejas. @KanganaTeam @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains."

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely success "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which released in January last year.

Informing about the movie, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: "#Tejas it's not only a fighter jet but also Kangana's name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came trues, after Manikarnika another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind."

Netizens are loving the actress' look as an Air Force officer as a result of which, the hashtags #KanganaRanaut and #Tejas are trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

"Tejas" will go on floors very soon and is slated to release in April 2021.

SOURCE: IANS 

Tags Kangana Ranauts Tejas Air Force pilot Sarvesh Mewara Twitter TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

ZEE5 witnessed a night full of celebs on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here