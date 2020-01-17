Kangana's brother joins Manikarnika Films; actress accused of nepotism

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut had pioneered the discussion on nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel often attack what they call the ‘Nepo Gang’ and slam actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Well, now it looks like the tables have turned as Kangana is being accused of nepotism after her brother Aksht joined Manikarnika Films, the actress’ production house.

Kangana inaugurated her production house, Manikarnika Films yesterday, with her brother Aksht, who will be taking care of legal matters. This backfired the Nepotism argument towards the actress, and a media report mentioned that Aksht 'could not resist the lure of tinsel town'.

Reacting to the same, Rangoli slammed the media house on Twitter and clarified that Aksht holds shares in Kangana’s production house. 'Dear @mid_day Kangna & Aksht hv started a company togethr frm scratch,Aksht holds stakes in Manikarnika Films,hope dey grow togethr & build a successful company,den if u think Aksht deserves the tag den u pls call him Nepo Gang Abhi toh gaon basa nahin daku aa bhi gaye', she wrote in a tweet.

However, in another tweet, she agreed that Aksht is receiving the support of Kangana, and he can be a ‘nepo product’ in the future. 'She may b wel established as an actor bt nt as a producer,Aksht wl handle legal & financial aspect which r father shud hv handled bt I agree he is getting his sister’s support so if he is successful in future he might b a nepo product let’s see,let’s give him a fair chance,' she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for her next release titled Panga. The sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin. The story depicts the jovial life of a kabaddi player.

