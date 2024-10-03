Kanguva makers penned down a heartfelt birthday wishes to dialogue writer and lyricist Madhan Karky

Kanguva

MUMBAI: Suriya Sivakumar starrer magnum opus 'Kanguva' produced by Green Studio and directed by Siva is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The film, made on a mammoth budget, had its shoot for almost two years and is now into the post-production stage. 

With the teaser and the poster released by the makers, already created a frenzy among the masses, the makers are also leaving not a single moment to keep the audiences expectations at its peak.

As today marks the birthday of Kanguva's dialouge writer and lyricist Madhan Karky, the makers took to the social media and extended the wishes and wrote a post which says,

"Here's to a maestro of words whose verses sound like wildfire, spreading inspiration and passion wherever they go

Happy Birthday to our Dialogue writer & Lyricist @madhankarky sir From team #Kanguva "

Recently Dynamic Producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence. 

Actor Bobby Deol also recently watched few glimpses from the film and highly praised it.

Talking about the film, the makers have begun the dubbing session at 'Aadnah Art Studios'. Superstar Suriya Sivakumar, who is playing the lead role in the film, has begun dubbing for his portions in the much-awaited film. The makers, without compromising on any aspect, also aim to bring a world-class cinematic experience to audiences that match the international standards on the silver screens.

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, 'Teddy', and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 14:18

