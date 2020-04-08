Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow Police for endangering lives

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is a popular singer. She started her Bollywood playback singing career with the song ‘Baby Doll’ for the film Ragini MMS 2.

It seems the troubles for Kanika are not going to end so soon. Only on Monday, she was discharged from Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences after her long battle with COVID-19. However, the singer received her fair share of criticism for her alleged negligence. Reportedly, the singer hid her travel history from the travel authorities in Lucknow and also partied with a whopping number before she diagnosed with Coronavirus. For the same, she was booked by the Lucknow police for her irresponsible behaviour. Now that the singer has got discharged, she will be interrogated by the Lucknow police, according to a report in Amar Ujala.

The report also mentioned that an FIR was lodged against Kanika at Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC sections 188, 259 and 270. Two more FIRs were lodged at the Hazratganj and Mahanagar police station for endangering other people’s lives. DCP Central Dinesh Singh revealed that Kanika will be questioned after getting quarantined for 14 days.