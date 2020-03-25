News

Kannada actor Prabhu Mundkur a huge admirer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Known for his role in the Kannada movie "Urvi", actor Prabhu Mundkur is eagerly waiting to make his debut in Bollywood, and he has a wish to be launched by directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani.

"I really want to be launched in Bollywood by film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani. As a viewer I have always loved watching their work. Hope I soon make my debut in Bollywood," Prabhu said.

Currently, Prabhu has plenty of Kannada movies, including "Mysore Diaries" and "Maya Kannadi", in his kitty.

"Regional films are not limited to group of viewers. If we do our best and make it a super hit...people will do watch the movie in their desired language. So it similarly gives an actor an opportunity to grow. No one has any anykind of boundaries. As an artist, I want to grow and work in regionals, Hindi television and Bollywood," he added.

Tags Prabhu Mundkur Kannada movie Urvi Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rajkumar Hirani Maya Kannadi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here