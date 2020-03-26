Kannada superstar Yash posts video of his kid feeding him

MUMBAI: Kannada superstar Yash, who shot to national fame with his 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F Chapter 1", is making most of the nationwide 21-day lockdown to take a break from his hectic schedule and spend quality time with his family.

The actor recently posted a video where he is seen with his kid. The little one feeds his dad in the video.

"And i surrender...? P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though * Stay safe everyone," Yash captioned the video.

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in "K.G.F-Chapter 2". Director by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.