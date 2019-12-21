Kapil Dev’s take on Ranveer Singh’s energy level

MUMBAI: In the age of social media, things have changed a lot. Now, apart from the teaser, trailer, and dialogue, memes keep a movie in the news.Like the recent one, everyone is aware of Ranveer Singh portraying Kapil Dev’s character in 83, movie which is soon going to be released in year2020. To grow curiosity in viewers related to movies, song or anything meme is the best source.Here is one example of the same is one of the ‘’83’ viral memes When a picture of Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev’s Natraj shot came out, one of the memes changed his white uniform into a colorful one, owing to the bold and bright ensemble choices of the actor. And the meme got viral in no time. Moreover, soon after that, a picture of Kapil Dev wearing bright colors surfaced, and the memes saying that it’s not Ranveer prepping up for Dev’s biopic but the other way around started creating buzz. As in recent interview, Kapil laughed at his own meme and then reportedly admitted that his energy levels were at par with that of Ranveer Singh.Even Kapil Dev told, his energy is high only at the field, but Ranveer Singh’s battery is always charged as 100 % never get die.Coming back to ‘‘83’, the makers recently wrapped up the shooting in Mumbai. And celebrating the same, Deepika Padukone threw a wrap up bash for the cast and crew.Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and Nishant Dahiya, the film is slated to release on 10 April 2020. Credits – Indian Forum