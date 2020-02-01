Kapil Dev shares an iconic throwback moment; Ranveer Singh calls him ‘Greatest’

MUMBAI: As film buffs eagerly wait for the release of '83, Kapil Dev treated his fans to an iconic photo.

Recently, the cricket legend took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture that will certainly bring a smile on his fans’ faces.

His caption beautifully describes the background story of this iconic photo. He wrote, “This day in 1994 I equalled sir Richard Hadlee's world bowling record of 431 wickets in Bangalore. I remember it like it was yesterday. My dear team mate azharuddin was generous enough to hand me his man of the match award.”

As soon as he shared the picture, fans went gaga over it, and one social media user even called the moment ‘Evergreen moment’.

Ranveer Singh too couldn’t control himself from commenting on it.

The Bollywood actor, who will be seen in '83, commented, “Greatest.”

Take a look below.

'83 is a much-awaited sports film which narrates the journey of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone has stepped into the shoes of his wife.

The film is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Kabir Khan. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar will be seen in pivotal roles. '83 is slated to release this year.

What do you think about Kapil Dev’s post? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.