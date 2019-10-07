News

Kapil Sharma gears up for Ginni Chatrath's delivery!

MUMBAI: India’s favourite comedian, Kapil Sharma is all set to welcome his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple had also gone on a babymoon to Canada where Kapil and Ginni had spent time together. Photos and videos of the two had gone viral back then. Now, as Ginni’s delivery date is drawing near, Kapil has started to juggle his shooting schedule to spend time with his wife.

As per a report of Mumbai Mirror, the comedian is going the extra mile and is planning his shooting schedule of The Kapil Sharma Show in advance so as to be there for Ginni during the time of delivery. As per the report, Ginni is due in Mid-December and hence, Kapil is planning to shoot with various celebs early on so as to have enough time to be with his family and welcome his first born. Kapil is planning scheduled shoots with Housefull 4 cast including Akshay Kumar, and others, Saand Ki Aankh starcast, Govinda and Made In China team.

The reason why Kapil is scheduling the shooting earlier is that he wants to spend time with Ginni and also not cause a delay in the telecast on of the shows on TV. As per the report, “Ginni’s due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show, to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn’t interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester.”
Love u both @aapkadharam @ginnichatrath

A few days back, Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and other team members got together and celebrated the success of their show with a big bash. Photos and videos from the party went viral. Kapil and Ginni had got hitched last year on December 12 in a double wedding ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Post that, the couple hosted several receptions.

Earlier, Kapil had told Pinkvilla that his family is very excited for their first child and are praying for Ginni and the baby.

