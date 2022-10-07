Kapoor family is having a great time at home, reveals Sanjay Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of his OTT show 'Gone Game', recently shared that there is an environment of contentment and happiness in the Kapoor family.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Kapoor family is having a great time at home, reveals Sanjay Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of his OTT show 'Gone Game', recently shared that there is an environment of contentment and happiness in the Kapoor family.

While his brother Anil Kapoor's latest release 'Jug Jug Jiyo' (JJJ) has been having an amazing run at the box office, his nephew Arjun Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next 'Ek Villain Returns', Sanjay's niece Jahnavi Kapoor, too is waiting for her next film 'Good Luck Jerry' and Sonam Kapoor will soon be a proud parent.

Talking about the show and how eagerly his family is awaiting the second season, Sanjay Kapoor said, "It has been quite an eventful time at home. From Anil's successful box office run with 'Jug Jug Jiyo', Arjun's 'Ek Villain Returns' and the excitement around my show, the family has a lot to celebrate."

"Everyone in the family really enjoyed Season 1 of 'The Gone Game', and the excitement for Season 2 has been at an all-time high. Maheep and my kids in particular are looking forward to the second season, more so because they were as good as part of the crew for season 1 since we shot it all at home", he added.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta 'The Gone Game 2' is set to stream on Voot Select from July 7, 2022.

Source: INS

 

Bollywood  Sanjay Kapoor Gone Game Kapoor family Abhishek Sengupta VOOT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 15:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ayushi Sharma: Being observant helped me learn the tricks of trade
MUMBAI : Actress Ayushi Sharma, who is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming web movie 'Jaadugar', said since...
Archana Puran Singh praises contestant Jay Vijay Sachan's mimicry act
MUMBAI : Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a judge along with Shekhar Suman on 'India's Laughter Champion', was quite...
Kunal Jaisingh opens up on why he loves shooting for marriage sequences
MUMBAI : Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Kabir Shekhawat in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah...
TV actor Pankit Thakker takes inspiration from Johnny Depp for his role
MUMBAI: 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' actor Pankit Thakker says he takes inspiration from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp for his...
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with the fourth episode...
Sanya Malhotra shares secret of tackling challenging scenes in 'Hit'
MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of a forensic lady in the upcoming film 'Hit: The...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
Latest Video