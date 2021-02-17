Karan Deol is missing THIS in his life!

MUMBAI: Karan Deol debuted in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and was launched by his father Sunny Deol. Though the movie got a mixed response, Karan was highly appreciated by the audiences and critics.

Viewers especially loved all his action sequences. People said that he proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol, and he showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

The actor was adored for his innocence, cuteness, and even his fight sequences. Since his debut movie, the actor hasn’t been seen in another movie, but there are reports doing the round that he might be featuring in the remake of successful movie Damini.

The young actor loves to go on holidays and is a very adventurous person. He keeps posting about his whereabouts on social media.

Karan is missing something in his life, and the actor revealed this on social media.

He shared a picture of himself amidst mountains and captioned it saying that he is missing this place.

The Pal Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor revealed that he loves the mountains and feels happy when he visits places like this.

Well, who doesn’t like the mountains? They are peaceful and beautiful, and no wonder this Karan’s favourite spot.

