Karan Deol shares a strong bond with this special person

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and was loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. They said that he definitely proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

Now, we have come across an interesting fact about the actor. We have seen Karan's equation with his dad during the filming of the movie, but did you know that he shares an unbreakable bond with another family member? Well, that person is none other than his grandfather Dhamendra.

Have a look at the video below.

In this video, Karan is working out. Dharmendra Paaji comes from behind and motivates the actor to do his best. The video is filled with love and affection.

Dharmendra was very happy with his grandson's work in the movie and was very excited to see him on the big screen. In fact, he was in tears, as it was a dream come true for him.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan said that he will work harder on his skills and walk the extra mile to impress his fans and his family.

We really wish to see more of Karan Deol in movies and wish him all the best for his future projects.