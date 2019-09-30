News

Karan Deol signs second movie with this ace director

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has debuted in the world of movies with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by his father Sunny Deol, and much before the release of his first movie, Karan has signed his second movie with ace director Inder Kumar.

The actor made his acting debut with a romantic film but would love to work in an action thriller movie. But the film he is doing with Inder Kumar is out-and-out comedy movie. Post the success of Total Dhamaal, the director is yet again making a comedy. He was looking for a younger cast for the movie and then saw the promos of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He loved Karan's confidence and narrated the script to him. Karan loved the whole idea and immediately gave his nod.

The film is expected to go on floors sometime this year. It's an extremely funny script, and the hunt for the leading lady is currently on.
