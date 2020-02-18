News

Karan Deol talks about his fitness regime

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
18 Feb 2020 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass opposite Sahher Bambba in late 2019.

The movie got a mixed to positive response from the audience and the critics, but the chemistry between the leads was loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

Sunny Paaji, who is very well known for his action sequences and his 'dhai kilo ka hath', launched his son Karan with this rom-com. Karan's action scenes were few but loved by all.

Based on the hit song of the same name, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas is very close to the entire Deol Family. Recently, at the press conference of the world television premiere of the movie, the actor interacted with TellyChakkar.

We asked him for a fitness tip. Karan said that the only thing that you should keep doing is exercising, no matter how major or minor that is.

He added that no matter how busy we are in our lives, we must take out an hour or two for exercising. This will keep our body active.

