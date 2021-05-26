Karan Deol was advised this by Dad Sunny Deol, he actor sees his father as the role model for me

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Deol and son of Sunny Deol has made his strong mark with his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor was loved for his acting and his cuteness in the movie. The actor was loved not only for his cuteness but also for his amazing action.

In a recent media interaction Karan Deol has spoke about his father being his biggest role model, coming from the whole family who has a huge fan following the actor was asked how his family reacted when he wanted to step in Bollywood, the actor revealed that his role model and his father Sunny Deol told him that this path comes with a lot of responsibility, There's an emotional and mental journey, there'll be times when things will not go according to plan. There'll be times where you feel like your life is upside down, but you've got to be ready for the highs and lows of life.

Adding further the actor said that the piece of advice given by his grandfather remainder was that an actor is always learning, You just see the characters like you never know when you're going to be with the character. So just absorb and take everything in like a sponge. So an actor’s growth never stops, the moment you think you know it all, that's where you stop growing. You can always do better, there is always a sign of improvement in everyone.

Indeed, it shows that Actor Karan Deol sees his father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra as his role models.

