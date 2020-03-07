Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback photo will have you ROFL!

MUMBAI: Karan Johar recently posted a throwback photo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo shares a great bond.

This week, several throwback photos of Shah Rukh and Karan have been shared on social media by actors such as Sanjay Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

In the photo shared by Karan, he is seen in a formal suit with Shah Rukh standing next to him. While King Khan seems to be wiping off sweat his handkerchief, Karan can be seen looking at something intently. The throwback photo brought out Takht filmmaker’s hilarious side and will leave you in splits too.

Karan wrote, 'I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla