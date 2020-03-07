News

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback photo will have you ROFL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 05:49 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Johar recently posted a throwback photo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo shares a great bond.

This week, several throwback photos of Shah Rukh and Karan have been shared on social media by actors such as Sanjay Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

In the photo shared by Karan, he is seen in a formal suit with Shah Rukh standing next to him. While King Khan seems to be wiping off sweat his handkerchief, Karan can be seen looking at something intently. The throwback photo brought out Takht filmmaker’s hilarious side and will leave you in splits too. 

Karan wrote, 'I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan Sanjay Kapoor Preity Zinta Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mamta Sharma. Shaan, Sameeksha Sud, Bhavin...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here