Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar all set to come up with a fundraiser to collect money to help India fight Coronavirus

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a tough time because of coronavirus outbreak. Doctors, nurses, police personnel and others are working selflessly to care for others. Celebrities are also coming forward to do their bit. And after Lady Gaga's concert The One World: Together at Home that had biggest names like John Legend, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Chris Martin, David Beckham and others coming together, Bollywood's filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are coming up with a fundraiser to collect money to help India fight Coronavirus. Reportedly, this fundraiser concert is called I for India and will have many Bollywood stars performing from their homes. The money gathered will then be given to Give India Foundation to support those who are displaced due to Coronavirus.

Reports suggest that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and many others will be a part of this concert. The stars will record their videos, that will be of four-minutes or less and will send it to Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, who will then collate them all. Some of the singers like Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar, Pritam, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Ehsan Loy and others will also be a part of it.

Alia Bhatt is said to be singing some of her popular songs while Hrithik Roshan will be singing a Kishore Kumar song and will also play the piano. The concert will be aired on Facebook. Further, reports suggest that KJo and Zoya have also managed to get cricketers like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to talk to their fans during this concert.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had hosted a music concert with many musicians from their respective homes amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

