Karan Johar: Bhoot Part One is a pure horror film

Filmmaker Karan Johar says his forthcoming production "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is first of its kind and a pure horror film.

"Horror genre is popular worldwide and it's an audience-friendly genre, but unfortunately it is made little less in Indian Cinema. There is template for horror genre films, due to the '80s, '90s and a few 2000s horror films. But I have to say it is a pure horror film. Apart from a small montage song, we have not relied on songs in the film, there is no titillation in the movie and it's a solid story of a horror film. According to me, it's a first-of-its-kind horror film, and I am grateful that Vicky Kaushal helmed the film with us, because it gives us confidence that such movies can be made. We would like to take this franchise forward," said Johar, at the film's trailer launch, which he attended with lead actor Vicky Kaushal, co-producer Shashank Khaitan, and director Bhanu Pratap Singh in Mumbai.

Johar has earlier has produced "Kaal" in 2005, which was also a horror flick with an ensemble of Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The film bombed at the box-office.

Asked what is different this time, Johar said: "I am proud of every film that has come out, some of them worked and some didn't. I think when I saw 'Kaal', I was not scared, and that was a frightening feeling. But when I saw 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', my eyes were covered right through the screening. I tend to get over-dramatic when I watch horror films and I am scared. I think what happened in 2005, we should leave it there and move on."

"Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film features Vicky along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It has been claimed that the film is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and it tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship on a beach.

It is the first film of a horror franchise, and is scheduled to release on Feb 21.