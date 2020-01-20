Karan Johar spills never before heard facts about fan favourite Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MUMBAI: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or K3G as its popularly called is a cult-classic in Bollywood cinema. With its various dialogues, characters and drama, it’s easily one of the most popular movies in Indian cinema history. Karan Johar, director of the film, recently gave a no-holds-barred look into the making of the film, with a special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan, as well as what he really thought about the film, on Audible Suno’s show “Picture ke Peeche”

Here are some of the wackiest things Karan had to say:

“I thought that I’m making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Farhaan’s Dil Chahta hai”

Karan talks about how he thought that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would be the biggest film of all time and of 2001, but movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan scared him and shook his confidence. But his main aim was still to have an all-star cast.

“I made the same film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, that’s what K3G was”

He says that back then he had no original ideas and K3G took the same storyline as his previous hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. He laughs and says “I took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhi and the family values of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and made this mush of a film”

“K3G is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check”

While extremely proud of how loved the film is, Karan says that he was shocked into reality when the film did badly in terms of reviews and awards. He says that he didn’t know what he was doing, including spending 1 crore 10 lakhs on “Suraj Hua Maddham” and making a film 3 hours long.

“Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character”

Johar reveals that the most beloved character in the movie was a reflection of him. He says “I am Poo, that’s who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything”. He also reminisces going to Milan to pick out Kareena’s clothes, which were inspired by Alicia Silverstone’s character in Clueless. He also says that Kareena was stuck inside Poo’s character for the next 6 years because of how much she loved it.