Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's throwback photo will make you smile

MUMBAI: Almost everyone has been spending time with their families and loved ones at home during the lockdown. Kareena Kapoor has been spending quality time with Saif Ali Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. From sharing Taimur and Saif's pictures to posting throwback vacay pics, Bebo has been entertaining her fans on social media.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of the actress with Salman from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the picture shared by a fan, Bebo is all smiles while sharing a side hug with Salman who looks charming in a black pathani. For the uninitiated, the movie revolved around Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani

Muslim girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The film received wide acclaim from critics and was a commercial success.

Have a look at Kareena and Salman's picture.

