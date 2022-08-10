Kareena Kapoor to essay character in Hansal Mehta’s next which is inspired by Kate Winslet’s Mare Of Easttown

Kareena Kapoor is all set to be seen playing a character inspired by Kate Winslet's character in Mare of Easttown. She will play the role in Hansal Mehta’s next project, tentatively titled ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and has finished filming for the same.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is all set to play a new role inspired by Kate Winslet’s character in the Emmy-winning web series titled ‘Mare of Easttown’ in her upcoming film. She recently finished work on her recent project in the UK which is being directed by Hansal Mehta. She essays the role of a mother and detective who has to uncover a murder that took place in a small town in Buckinghamshire. The film is tentatively titled ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

The film is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film, and will also mark Kareena's debut into production. She shared that director Hansal and Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor were the ones who convinced her to join the team as a producer. According to Kareena, 80% of the film’s dialogues are in English and the remaining 20% are in Hindi.

In an interview with Hollywood trade magazine Variety, Kareena opened up about her role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and said, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

Other than this murder mystery, Kareena has even completed Sujoy Ghosh's ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, which is an official adaptation of the popular novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. It is set to be a Netflix film, which will mark Kareena's OTT debut, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Other than these projects, Kareena will begin shooting for ‘The Crew’ in March this year. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan and will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She said that it was completely different from the other two films and contains the regular gloss and glamour that can be linked with her earlier films. She termed it as ‘a comedy chick flick heist film’.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

