Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani to be seen in Yash's Toxic, film to star multiple actresses

MUMBAI : Rocking star Yash is currently working in the pre-production of his next film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Though the film has been in the headlines for some time now, the casting of the film is yet to be fully disclosed.

Also read - Meet actress who is way more popular than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday; is just 22 years old and travels in a private jet

In the latest update, an insider told us that Toxic is set to have three leading ladies in the film. The film will feature three actresses with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani already on board. However, the makers will make an official announcement at the right time. The insider also revealed that Kareena will be playing Yash’s sister in the film.

In the latest update, an insider told us that Toxic is set to have three leading ladies in the film. The film will feature three actresses with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani already on board. However, the makers will make an official announcement at the right time. The insider also revealed that Kareena will be playing Yash’s sister in the film.

As per rumors, the makers of the film have been undergoing casting decisions for some time now. Furthermore, there have been several rumors of Shruti Haasan playing a part in the film, especially since she had also sung the theme of Toxic.

Though the official confirmations may be on the way, it would be delightful to witness such a talented and star-studded cast for a film like Toxic. If the makers are roping in Kareena for the film, it also marks the actress’ debut role in a South Indian film.

Toxic starring Yash in the lead role is said to be focused on the drug cartels which operate from the coastal areas of Goa. The film is being directed by Malayali filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and is said to be a commercial flick with high content.

Also read - Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes not having to lose weight to star in action films

Recently, a few leaked images and a video went viral from the sets of Toxic, which featured Yash along with his director planning for the film’s shoot and a recce on the locations. As of now, the film’s director and star are only officially announced with more details expected along the way.

Credits - Pinkvilla