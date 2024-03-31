Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Taimur bullies younger brother Jeh

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of her film Crew, often gives her views on career, parenting, social media and gender stereotypes during her media interactions. In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Kareena spoke about motherhood and her sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

When quizzed about what Kareena tells her kids as a parent, she said, “Right now I keep telling them not to fight with each other. When I was getting ready at home I heard Saif screaming. We're pulling them apart as both are finding their identities. Taimur is the older brother so he is like haq jamao (showing his authority), bullying him (Jeh), pushing him. So, Saif and me are like ‘kya ho raha hai yaar (what's going on).’ ”

She added, "It's so difficult with two boys and they are very strong individuals. The younger sibling is like ‘I am not going to bear’. I am like ‘ye to filmo me dekha tha ab life me ho raha hai (I saw it in movies, now it's happening to me in real life)’."

Kareena and Saif married in an intimate ceremony in 2012. Their elder son Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. The couple's younger son Jeh is three-years-old.

The actor will next be seen in Crew, featuring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and others in crucial roles. The movie is jointly co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anill Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit in crucial roles. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial is co-written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty's action-drama Singham Again.

Credits - Hindustan Times