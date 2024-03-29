Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan is a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh, here's why

We are just a couple of hours away from the release of the much-awaited film, Crew. The Rhea Kapoor directorial also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.
MUMBAI: We are just a couple of hours away from the release of the much-awaited film, Crew. The Rhea Kapoor directorial also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. 

Also read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS video from the sets of Crew, says, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened..."

The actors are busy promoting the film and it was only yesterday that the Punjabi singer did a live session on his Instagram handle. It was joined by the director, Bebo, and the Bhediya actress. Bebo in the live made a revelation, and we can absolutely relate to it.

During the live session, Diljit Dosanjh was initially interacting with Rhea Kapoor, the director of Crew. The live was then joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan who is vacationing in Africa with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The moment she joined the live, Diljit paused and excitedly said, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena.”

This made the actress blush and she responded by saying, “Oh God! This has gone viral.” Later the actress quipped, “Everyone knows that I am on this live only for one person and that is for Diljit Dosanjh. I am here for him and I am here to hear his voice.” To this, Rhea Kapoor informed us that Bebo is vacationing in Africa with her family. Kareena added that it was Jeh and Taimur’s vacation hence they took this vacation. Kareena also revealed that Saif Ali Khan has become the biggest fan of Diljit.

For the unversed, the Chamkila actor had said the same line during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar and since then it has gone viral.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). The film is seeing a global release by Pen Marudhar.

Also read - Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer

It is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

