Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she auditioned for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in this generation. While she has been a part of several blockbusters, she has also been part of unconventional films like Chameli and Heroine among others. But, in her 19-years career, she never had to audition for any project.



Interestingly, she did audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which marks the reunion of the two stars after 3 Idiots and Talaash. As per the media reports, she said that she would never audition as she never did it in 20 years. But she has auditioned it only because of Aamir Khan.



Kareena mentioned to one of the entertainment portal that she knows Aamir Khan’s potential and his intent as he creates a world and he had to be 100 per cent sure in that world and that was one of the major reasons she auditioned for the film as she knew when Aamir says something it’s for the betterment of the movie. That’s why she had no issues in giving as audition even after 20 years of being in the industry.



Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. The actress is currently promoting Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. It is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.