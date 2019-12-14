News

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she auditioned for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in this generation. While she has been a part of several blockbusters, she has also been part of unconventional films like Chameli and Heroine among others. But, in her 19-years career, she never had to audition for any project.

Interestingly, she did audition for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which marks the reunion of the two stars after 3 Idiots and Talaash. As per the media reports, she said that she would never audition as she never did it in 20 years. But she has auditioned it only because of Aamir Khan.

Kareena mentioned to one of the entertainment portal that she knows Aamir Khan’s potential and his intent as he creates a world and he had to be 100 per cent sure in that world and that was one of the major reasons she auditioned for the film as she knew when Aamir says something it’s for the betterment of the movie. That’s why she had no issues in giving as audition even after 20 years of being in the industry.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. The actress is currently promoting Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. It is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Chameli, Heroine, 3 Idiots, Talaash, GOOD NEWWZ, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500...

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil...

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

past seven days