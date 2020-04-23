Kareena Kapoor Khan YAWNING in this BTS video from Ajnabee is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and stylish actresses of B-town. Her acting chops and fashionable looks have impressed fans.

The diva is also the queen of expressions. Not just in films, her candid videos from the sets of her films too bring out this side of her. Speaking about the same, in an old video, Bebo can be seen giving a lot of expressions in just a few minutes. This video is from the sets of her film Ajnabee also featuring Bobby Deol. The video is taken when the two stars were shooting for their song Mehbooba Mehbooba.

In the video, we see Bebo yawning at one point in time. She is also seen laughing, pulling a bored expression and grooving to the music. In one frame, we see her instantly switching to a serious look from that of grooving to the music as the director calls 'action'. Well, that's a sign of being a good actor, isn't it? On the other hand, Bobby Deol, at the end of the video looks irritated and seems to be yelling at someone.

Ajnabee also starred Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu in the lead apart from Kareena and Bobby. The film was a hit among the masses and its songs too became a rage. Just a few days ago, a video of Bebo reacting to her character Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum had gone viral. She was caught saying, "I can’t even look at myself, I don’t know the time was so different. It was like, I was 20."

What do you think about Kareena’s expressions? Hit the comment section.

