News

Kareena Kapoor recalls shooting for 'Veere Di Wedding' post pregnancy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 02:17 PM

MUMBAI: "Veere Di Wedding" will always be special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as it marked the actress' comeback after she gave birth to her son, Taimur.

On Thursday, Kareena went down memory lane lane and reminisced shooting for the movie.

"One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born," Kareena wrote on Instagram Story.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film, which was released in 2018, is about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

It also features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official remake of "Forrest Gump".

Tags Kareena Kapoor Khan son Taimur Veere Di Wedding Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Swara Bhasker Shikha Talsania Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here