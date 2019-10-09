News

Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan has the most fun with her and Saif Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:52 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.

In her recent interview with Elle Magazine, Kareena made some confessions about Taimur. Well, Saif and Kareena are among two of the busiest stars of B-town, which also makes everyone wonder if the two are able to give the two-year-old the amount of time they should. Upon being asked about the same, Kareena revealed, “It’s important for Taimur to have time with Saif and me without us shooting or going to script readings and fittings. It’s important for him to be with his parents someplace we (and he) are not recognized.” Further, she added that the Pataudi boy has a lot of fun with both her and Saif and that she hopes it’s always the same. No wonder, the Khan family always makes it a point to take their little munchkin on regular outings.

Tags > Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Oct 2019 07:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn friends into frenemies
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days