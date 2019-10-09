Kareena Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan has the most fun with her and Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.

In her recent interview with Elle Magazine, Kareena made some confessions about Taimur. Well, Saif and Kareena are among two of the busiest stars of B-town, which also makes everyone wonder if the two are able to give the two-year-old the amount of time they should. Upon being asked about the same, Kareena revealed, “It’s important for Taimur to have time with Saif and me without us shooting or going to script readings and fittings. It’s important for him to be with his parents someplace we (and he) are not recognized.” Further, she added that the Pataudi boy has a lot of fun with both her and Saif and that she hopes it’s always the same. No wonder, the Khan family always makes it a point to take their little munchkin on regular outings.