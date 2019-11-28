Kareena Kapoor's befitting reply to trolls

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from voicing her opinion. While she became an inspiration for several women during her pregnancy, social media is full of haters.

Recently, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, the actress read some mean comments about herself. One of them read, 'Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. You do not a shame to let your wife wearing a bikini'.

To which the actress gave a kickass reply, where she said that who is Saif to stop her from wearing a bikini, as she doesn’t think that her relationship with Saif is such that he would ever tell her what to wear, or will tell her what to do and what not to do.

She further said that Saif trusts her and if she is wearing a bikini than there is a reason or occasion for it as she would be taking a dip into the pool. This is not the first time she has shut down the trolls like a boss.