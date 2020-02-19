Kareena Kapoor's fashion statement : I'm happy in my pajamas

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2020, says when it comes to style, she is most comfortable in her pajamas.

"Fashion and style statement for me, something I would be comfortable in, the only time I am very fashionable is when I get to wear to all these amazing designer on the ramp at Lakme Fashion week, otherwise I am very happy in my pajamas," said Kareena, who turned showstopper for Amit Aggarwal for the grand finale of Lakme Fashion week in Mumbai.

Incidentally, Kareena marked her two decades in the industry at the fashion week finale.

Talking about completing two decades in the industry, Kareena said: "I think nothing could be better to celebrate with a brand that is synonymous with me, and a brand that has added tremendous value to my career, to my brand and to my name.

And yes, as everyone knows there is no Lakme Fashion Week finale without me, I take great pride and honour to say that because I actually love walking the ramp."

Kareena added that she has been walking the ramp for 11 years and still dreads falling on the ramp.

Talking about her fear on the ramp, Kareena added: "I hope that I don't fall. For 11 years I had the same thought and I am always thinking, what's going to happen. I think everyone feels or think the same way before they hit the ramp but I love and enjoy walking the ramp."

Kareena feels the fashion week needs to go destination fashion week. "Both of us (Lakme and Kareena) have grown overtime and we have learnt, and we have become better and bigger. With each fashion week and season it has become grander. Apart from the fact that we don't have place left in Mumbai, I think we need to do a destination fashion week," she said.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", the forthcoming Bollywood remake of "Forrest Gump".