Kareena seen carrying bag worth whopping Rs 13 lakhs

20 Jan 2020 02:49 PM

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen carrying a bag costing over a whopping Rs 13 lakhs.

Kareena returned to Mumbai with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan from a vacation. The actress spent over 10 days on foreign land, holidaying with her family.

According to bollywoodlife.com, Kareena was carrying a Hermès Birkin bag costing Rs 13,31,794. She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with olive green boots and black sunglasses.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz" along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will next be seen in "Angrezi Medium" alongside Irrfan Khan.

(SOURCE : IANS)

