Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's look test pictures from the film '3 Idiots', which was released in 2009, has been unveiled.

Kareena played a medical student named Pia Sahastrabudhi in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. The film also stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It's been 14 years since the film was released and Vidhu Vinod Chopra films released a slew of photos on their Instagram page.

The pictures were captioned: "@kareenakapoorkhanas look test for Pia in 3 Idiots #behindthescenes #kareenakapoor #3idiots #looktest #vidhuvinodchopra #vvc," they wrote with the post.

In the first image, Kareena is seen dressed in a green kurta and with her hair tied in a ponytail and a nosepin. The second picture has her dressed in a purple saree with some jewellery and a red blouse and thin spectacles.

The third photo shows Kareena as a college student. The last one is the iconic look of Kareena as Pia, in an orange top, wearing a red helmet.

'3 Idiots' is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other set ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Kareena will be seen next in 'The Birmingham Murders', 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and 'The Crew'.

SOURCE: IANS