Karishma Kapoor, mom Babita and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor as she will be admitted to the hospital soon for her second delivery

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is hitting the headlines these days as she is due for her second time delivery. The actresses date is overdue and soon she will be admitted to the hospital for her delivery.

It was hubby Saif Ali Khan who had revealed that Kareena is due in the first half of February. Well, last night, sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi paid her a visit before she gets admitted to the hospital.

The paparazzi got a capture of the three outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s residence. Lolo and her mother then left in separate cars and followed the rules of coronavirus and later on Ibrahim were also seen leaving their place.

Saif Ali Khan recently in an interview said that he is one leave now and he won’t be taking any work as Kareena’s due would be anytime. He further said that no one feels like working when you have newborn at home because one doesn’t want to miss the chance of seeing your child grow.

He also said that since he is in a privileged position, he can take leave rather than follow the 9 – 5 routine, he said as an actor he can take the liberty of leaves and be with his kids.

The fans are excited for Kareena’s second born and it will be lovely to watch Taimur being an elder brother.

(CREDIT: SPOTBOYE)