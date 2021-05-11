Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor or Isabelle Kaif-Katrina Kaif : Who is your favourite sister duo?

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many sister and brother duos in Bollywood industry, from Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to Kajol and Tanisha and the fans shower their love and blessing towards their favourite actresses. Having said that, today we have come across this amazing picture of the Kapoor and Kaif sisters where both the duos look amazing.

Have a look

In this collage picture, we see Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor who are slaying in their best way possible, and on the other hand we see the Kaif sisters - Isabelle Kaif and Katrina Kaif posing together grabbing all the attention of the flashlight.

Both sister duos, look extremely amazing and always grab the attention of the fans so much that we are in a fix and we cannot make up a single choice about which duo looks better.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif are indeed winning the hearts of the fans with their contribution towards Bollywood, whereas Isabelle Kaif has recently made an entry in Bollywood with the movie Time To Dance along with Sooraj Pancholi.

