Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has proved his skills over the time with his acting skills and various characters. Kartik Aaryan has worked with many actresses and had an amazing chemistry with each one of them. Kartik Aaryan earned recognition after his monologue from Pyaar ka Punchnama went viral.

The actor was last seen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein he was paired opposite the Shershah actress Kiara Advani. The movie was loved by the audience and soon he will be seen in his upcoming movie Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan who is famous for New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Now as the shoot for Chandu Champion has wrapped up, the actor has moved on to another project which is Anees Bazmee directorial movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik really impressed the audience in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as Rooh Baba and will now be back to entertain the audience. However, there many interesting factors of entertainment this time as Vidya Balan has come back and even madhuri Dixit Nene has joined the project.

Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the movie had gifted Kartik Aaryan a McLaren GT luxurious sports car. While that was in the year 2022, last year in Jan, the actor had bought a Lamborghini Urus SUV. The McLaren is worth Rs 4.7 cr while the Lamborghini was Rs 4.5 cr. Now the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor has once again bought another car. This time it’s a Range Rover SV that is worth Rs 4.7cr. Check out the video below:

Well, congratulations to Kartik Aaryan for another addition to the collection of cars. Meanwhile, the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has begun and the audience are now excited.

