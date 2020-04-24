Kartik Aaryan is this celebrity's 3 AM friend

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as The Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling our hearts since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

Being an amazing actor, Kartik is also an amazing human being and loves his friends a lot. This was said by his best friend Sunny Singh.

Team TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jai Mummy Di actor Sunny Singh. On being asked about his 3 AM friend, Sunny said that it is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

The actor also said that Kartik and he share an amazing bond with each other and are the best of friends. He has shared screen space with Kartik in movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

He also mentioned it was for their friendship that he agreed to do a special cameo in Kartik’s movie Pati Patni Aur Woh on just a call.

The love and the bond between the actors is evident is real and reel life.

On the work note, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Though the film bagged praises from the critics, the box-office performance of the film was underwhelming. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the other hand, Sunny was last seen in Jai Mummy Di.

