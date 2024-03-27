Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 10:56
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Presenting an extraordinary tale, the collaboration between two cinematic powerhouses Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion', emerges as the cinematic spectacle of the year. At its forefront is the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, who has embarked on a relentless 14-month boxing journey to impeccably portray this remarkable narrative to the world.

Kartik's dedication to his role in 'Chandu Champion' is evident in his remarkable transformation, one that was far from easy, demanding rigorous boxing training over 14 months. Kartik is stepping into such a role for the first time and he is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of perfection. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, completely eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions.

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is poised for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan Chandu Champion Satyaprem Ki Katha Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 10:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
MUMBAI: Presenting an extraordinary tale, the collaboration between two cinematic powerhouses Sajid Nadiadwala and...
Sonakshi Sinha raises excitement for the release date! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on Netflix!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is indeed the biggest show out of India. While the first...
Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm-Pape hosted an intimate reception in Kolkata; Eight months after the marriage
MUMBAI: Famous actress Sreejita De has been enjoying every moment of her blissful marriage to Michael Blohm-Pape. On...
Nurturing Art and Aspirations: Bhakti Rathod's Ode to World Theatre Day Exclusive
MUMBAI: In the bustling world of entertainment, where lights and cameras often steal the limelight, theatre stands as a...
Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5: The Kunal Kemmu movie shows its potential even after Holi
MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh runs to Jhanak’s rescue as her health deteriorates; to DIE?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express Box Office Day 5: The Kunal Kemmu movie shows its potential even after Holi
Taapsee
Here's what we know about Taapsee Pannu's beau, Mathias Boe
Hrithik
Hrithik Roshan all set to be back as Krissh in 4th franchise? Here's what we know
crew
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
Anushka
Anushka Sharma to be back in India, not for IPL, but THIS reason
Aryanshi
Trending News Today: From Aryanshi Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT s3 to BMCM trailer out -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news