Kartik Aaryan’s Koki Poochega - Episode 3 To Release Today Featuring MP Police, Madhurveena, Actor Shares A Glimpse Of It

MUMBAI: As the battle against the novel Coronavirus continues across the world, if there’s one online series that has amused everyone and grabbed all the eyeballs for its informative content is Kartik Aaryan’s hit chat show Koki Poochega. The actor who launched his virtual chat show last week on his YouTube channel has been doing an outstanding job as a chat host.

Kartik Aaryan has taken the internet by storm with Koki Poochega and has left netizens and industry folks amazed. In his first episode he interviewed India’s first COVID-19 survivor Sumiti Singh and gave us insights of what a person with symptoms of the virus should do and not do, in his second episode with Gujarat based doctor Meemansu Buch, he debunked myths around the pandemic. Both the episodes got tremendous response, with the interviews crossing million views within few hours of release on his channel. The actor takes a step further with his third episode and gets in touch with MP Police Madhurveena. He also shared a glimpse of the interview on his Instagram where the lady police has a hilarious reply to his busting myth question and the actor captioned the video saying, ‘Bahar jaogey toh pitogey. Fact hi maan ke ghar Baitho (If you step out you’re going to be beaten up… believe this as a fact and not a myth!) #kokiPoochega.’ Expect the unexpected from this hunk.

Talking about the new episode, Kartik Aaryan says, “The government has implemented a lockdown since a month, but to make sure our citizens follow it and staying at home safely, our police force are working round the clock. They are really sweating it out and are on the streets for us risking their lives. It was quite insightful to know about them and how they are staying safe despite stepping out of their homes for us.”

Apart from reiterating the importance of social-distancing and how to be safe, the actor also adds his quirks to the interview. Kartik has been doing a great job with his internet-breaking series, whether it is his extensive research or asking the right questions, this man is putting his heart and soul to the show. Koki Poochega has been trending on the video-sharing platform ever since its first episode and fans can’t get enough of this. The actor is setting great example for the youth, and also as a celebrity he proves that he’s not here just to entertain on the big screen but also to stand united with his nation in tough times. Kartik Aaryan’s monologue #CoronaStopKaroNa and him pledging Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds just proves that he’s a true hero in the industry in these critical times.