Kartik Aaryan shares an emotional message as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 6 years

Kartik Aaryan shares a great bond with the director, Luv Ranjan. The duo made the second part of the movie and then came a game changer for Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Today the movie completes 6 years and Kartik Aaryan has shared a post on Instagram, showing how valuable the movie was and is for him.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:40
movie_image: 
Kartik

MUMBAI: As the new talents emerge, the content in the movie gets fresh once again and the audience gets to see new faces with new stories. And just like that, there are times when actors leave a mark with their uniqueness.

One such actor is Kartik Aaryan who has earned a lot of love and respect from the audience and has made a massive fan base over the time. The actor started his journey with Pyaar ka Punchnama, a movie that earned him a huge amount of recognition due to his performances, especially his monologue that went viral and is still living fresh in the audience’s memories.

Also read - National Crush Triptii Dimri Joins heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the Year's Biggest Film - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!

The actor is known not just for his performance but also for the actors he has worked with in early movies. Kartik Aaryan is loved for his pairing with Nushrratt Bharuccha and his companionship with Sunny Singh on screen.

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama, we saw Kartik Aaryan along with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sunny Singh and Divyenndu. Kartik Aaryan shares a great bond with the director of the movie, Luv Ranjan. The duo made the second part of the movie and then came a game changer for Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The movie starred Kartik Aaryan along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh wherein Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall played a pivotal part. The movie released on 23rd February 2018 and was loved by the audiences very much. The movie showed a love story and friendship competing where the friendship between Sonu and Titu wins due to a strong connection which was felt by the audiences.

Today the movie completes 6 years and Kartik Aaryan has shared a post on Instagram, showing how valuable the movie was and is for him. Check out the video below:

The movie really made the audience emotional and showed the value of friendship. Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen once again in the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion.

Also read -Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan drops MAJOR HINT on mystery leading lady

Show us your love for the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kartik Aaryan Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Nushrratt Bharuccha Sunny Singh Ishita Raj Sharma Sonnalli Seygall Divyenndu Luv Ranjan Hindi movies Bollywood Updates Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Gurukul : Wow! Shilpa Shinde, Kunwar Amar and Vaibhav Ghuge kick start the shoot
MUMBAI: Dance Gurukul is a new dance reality show that will stream on AmazonPrime Video.This is one of the unique dance...
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date on June 13th Revealed By Prime Video
MUMBAI: CULVER CITY, California—February 22, 2024—Today, Prime Video announced that the Emmy-winning global hit drama...
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
MUMBAI: Actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts of them ovr the time with his...
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young...
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next venture in the YRF Spy Universe has piqued the interest of Bollywood fans, with rumours...
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Malik is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with her sizzling dance moves...
Recent Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Aamir
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
Alia
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
Sakshi
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
Rekha
T-Series denies Remake Rumors on this Shashi Kapoor and Rekha starrer
Don 3
"Now's my time to get some action in!" Kiara Advani Talks About her role in Don 3