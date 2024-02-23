Kartik Aaryan shares an emotional message as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 6 years

MUMBAI: As the new talents emerge, the content in the movie gets fresh once again and the audience gets to see new faces with new stories. And just like that, there are times when actors leave a mark with their uniqueness.

One such actor is Kartik Aaryan who has earned a lot of love and respect from the audience and has made a massive fan base over the time. The actor started his journey with Pyaar ka Punchnama, a movie that earned him a huge amount of recognition due to his performances, especially his monologue that went viral and is still living fresh in the audience’s memories.

The actor is known not just for his performance but also for the actors he has worked with in early movies. Kartik Aaryan is loved for his pairing with Nushrratt Bharuccha and his companionship with Sunny Singh on screen.

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama, we saw Kartik Aaryan along with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sunny Singh and Divyenndu. Kartik Aaryan shares a great bond with the director of the movie, Luv Ranjan. The duo made the second part of the movie and then came a game changer for Kartik Aaryan – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The movie starred Kartik Aaryan along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh wherein Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall played a pivotal part. The movie released on 23rd February 2018 and was loved by the audiences very much. The movie showed a love story and friendship competing where the friendship between Sonu and Titu wins due to a strong connection which was felt by the audiences.

Today the movie completes 6 years and Kartik Aaryan has shared a post on Instagram, showing how valuable the movie was and is for him. Check out the video below:

The movie really made the audience emotional and showed the value of friendship. Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen once again in the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion.

