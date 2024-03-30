Kartik Aaryan shares a video with Harry Kane! The footballer says a dialogue from Chandu Champion, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main!"

MUMBAI : Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary tale on the big screens. The film is poised to emerge as the cinematic spectacle of the year, with superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the titular character, adding to the magic of his remarkable performance in this mammoth project.

Amidst all the rising buzz for the film and the anticipation among the audiences, it was recently learned that Kartik Aaryan challenged Harry Kane to recite the dialogue "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main" from the 'Chandu Champion'. It is well known that, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to the Bundesliga for a football match, and on his visit, he received an autographed jersey from the footballer.

Today, Kartik Aaryan shared an interesting video with Harry Kane. In the video, Kartik Aaryan was seen having a good time with Harry Kane, and he finally made him, saying, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main".

"Chandu nahi Champion hai hum

@harrykane"

"Chandu nahi Champion hai hum

@harrykane"

The director of the film, Kabir Khan, reacted to the video in the comment section saying, "Ye baat hui na champion."

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

