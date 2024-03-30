Kartik Aaryan shares a video with Harry Kane! The footballer says a dialogue from Chandu Champion, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main!"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI : Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary tale on the big screens. The film is poised to emerge as the cinematic spectacle of the year, with superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the titular character, adding to the magic of his remarkable performance in this mammoth project.

Amidst all the rising buzz for the film and the anticipation among the audiences, it was recently learned that Kartik Aaryan challenged Harry Kane to recite the dialogue "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main" from the 'Chandu Champion'. It is well known that, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to the Bundesliga for a football match, and on his visit, he received an autographed jersey from the footballer.

Today, Kartik Aaryan shared an interesting video with Harry Kane. In the  video, Kartik Aaryan was seen having a good time with Harry Kane, and he finally made him, saying, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main".

A video was shared on their social media, with the caption

"Chandu nahi Champion hai hum 
@harrykane"

 

 

The director of the film, Kabir Khan, reacted to the video in the comment section saying, "Ye baat hui na champion."

The anticipation surrounding 'Chandu Champion' is palpable, with its compelling storyline, grand scale, and intriguing premise captivating audiences' imaginations. This cinematic masterpiece not only signifies the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir but also reunites them with Sajid Nadiadwala, following their previous triumph with "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Together, they breathe life into an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, promising moviegoers an unforgettable cinematic odyssey.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

 

 


 

    


 

 


    


 

Kartik Aaryan Harry Kane Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan   Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : Suniel Shetty judges the dancing reality show Dance Deewane along with Madhuri Dixit, which currently features...
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
MUMBAI : Over the time, Nikki Tamboli has turned out to be one of the hottest Indian actresses and nobody can deny that...
Imlie SPOILER: OH NO! Surya's love interest Anjili returns back; Indira opposes Imlie's further studies
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Kartik Aaryan shares a video with Harry Kane! The footballer says a dialogue from Chandu Champion, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main!"
MUMBAI : Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary...
Recent Stories
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan did not charge a penny for The Forgotten Army, reveals Kabir Khan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan take over the social media with storm! The fans started trending "Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main" dialouge from Chandu Champion
Kartik
Kartik Aaryan challenges International footballer Harry Kane to say a dialogue from Chandu Champion! Check Out!
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has undergone boxing training of 14 months for Chandu Champion!
Tripti
Tripti Dimri opens up about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, ‘you can expect a lot of spooky elements’
Vidya
Chak De India: Vidya Malvade candidly opens up on insecurities among 16 girls for screen time; Acknowledges Shah Rukh Khan’s support