Kartik Aaryan take over the social media with storm! The fans started trending "Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main" dialouge from Chandu Champion

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:01
movie_image: 
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly the biggest and most loved names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. Basking into the glorious success of 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' and receiving several prestigious awards for his remarkable performance in the film, the young talent is currently gearing up for this year's most anticipated film 'Chandu Champion' which marks his first collaboration with Kabir Khan and the second and promising reunion with the dynamic producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ever since the announcement, the film is carrying good buzz among the masses and recently the young superstar has made the anticipation sky high. In an exciting update, Kartik Aaryan surprised the fans and the audiences today as in very interesting way he challenged the football player Harry Kane to recite the dialouge "Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main" ,as the football player gave the signed Jersey to Kartik Aaryan.

As soon as the video got uploaded on the social media it went viral and the fans and the audiences started trending #ChanduNahiChampionHainMain" on the leading social media platform.

This can't be denied that Kartik Aaryan is the trendsetter of the Indian Cinema from the younger generation. From his dance steps to the characters, hairstyles, and dilalouges whatever he does it became a huge rage among the masses and this exclusive dialogue reveal from Chandu Champion was nothing less than a celebration for everyone.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion which will be released in cinemas on June 2024. Besides this, he has begun shooting for his next release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is locked for Diwali 2024 release and he will join hands with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for period drama and also will be seen in Anurag Basu's romantic drama

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Karan Johar Kabir Khan Anurag Basu Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:01

