News

Kartik Aaryan's 'sexy' dilemma: To shave or not to shave

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is in a spot thanks to his lockdown beard that he is not quite sure whether he should shave or grow.

Kartik took to Instagram to upload a carefully manicured 6pm shadow and an overgrown beard for his fans, letting them be judge to which is more attractive.

The first image he captioned: "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun (I want to look sexy again. Should I shave)?"

For the second picture he wrote: "Kaise shave kar dun yaar ? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai (How can I shave? This is no less sexy)."

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

