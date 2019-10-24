News

Is Kartik Aryan going to replace Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri 3?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 09:41 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan seems to be on a roll these days on the professional front. The actor has a movie releasing soon, and has multiple projects in the pipeline. He grabbed the headlines recently for replacing Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Now there are media reports doing the rounds that Kartik might also replace the superstar in the third part of the popular franchise of Hera Pheri. It seems that the makers can’t afford the price of Akshay Kumar and that’s why there are slight chances of the actor to be replaced and for another actor to join Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the comedy. Rawal and Shetty will reprise their roles that they originally played in the first two ‘Hera Pheri’ films.

Kartik’s next release is ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in December. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘Housefull 4’, which will be out on this Diwali weekend.

