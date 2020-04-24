Kartik wishes fan on their wedding anniversary and makes their day

MUMBAI: Anniversaries are always special and an anniversary wish from your favorite star is really a dream come true. Well! The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan is always known for his adorable gestures towards his fan and infact it is Kartik’s this little sweet yet grounded gestures that makes him people’s favorite.

It was a tweet this afternoon by a person requesting Kartik to wish his wife Nirupama very happy anniversary as he is her favorite and since the lockdown all of her celebratory plans went into vain. Kartik being extremely sweet replied to the tweet and wished the couple a very happy anniversary and appreciated them for following the rules during this lockdown. We are sure Kartik made Nirupama and Vikash’s anniversary very special with this kind gesture and its highly appreciable how Kartik always keeps the request’s of his fans and make them happy.

The actor has been immensely entertaining us through his social media handle during this lockdown. With his hit YouTube series Koki Poochega he has been also spreading awareness about COVID-19. Kartik undoubtably rules or hearts for being this simple and for loving his fans and doing every bit to make them happy.