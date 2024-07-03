Kate Winslet opens up about secretly struggling with an Eating Disorder ‘never told anyone about it’

MUMBAI: Kate Winslet is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood. She gained immense popularity with her role as Rose in the iconic classic Titanic. The actress recently revealed that while everyone complimented on her looks and fabulous transformation, she secretly struggled with an eating disorder.

Also Read- Kate Winslet recalls 'straight-up cruel' treatment by tabloids post 'Titanic'

Kate, who has been part of amazing films like Revolutionary Road and Labor Day siad, “I never told anyone about it. Because guess what — people in the world around you go: 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”

Kate further added, “And that is one thing I will not let people talk about (now). If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Expressing her concern over the increasing use of weight loss drugs, Kate added, “I actually don't know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

Also Read- Kate Winslet: Felt bullied after 'Titanic' success

What are your thoughts on Kate’s thoughts tell us in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit-Prokerala