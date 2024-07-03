Kate Winslet opens up about secretly struggling with an Eating Disorder ‘never told anyone about it’

The actress recently revealed that while everyone complimented on her looks and fabulous transformation, she secretly struggled with an eating disorder.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 15:57
movie_image: 
Kate Winslet

MUMBAI: Kate Winslet is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood. She gained immense popularity with her role as Rose in the iconic classic Titanic. The actress recently revealed that while everyone complimented on her looks and fabulous transformation, she secretly struggled with an eating disorder.

Also Read- Kate Winslet recalls 'straight-up cruel' treatment by tabloids post 'Titanic'

Kate, who has been part of amazing films like Revolutionary Road and Labor Day siad, “I never told anyone about it. Because guess what — people in the world around you go: 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”

Kate further added, “And that is one thing I will not let people talk about (now). If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Expressing her concern over the increasing use of weight loss drugs, Kate added, “I actually don't know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

Also Read- Kate Winslet: Felt bullied after 'Titanic' success

What are your thoughts on Kate’s thoughts tell us in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Prokerala

Kate Winslet Leonardo DiCaprio Titanic Revolutionary Road The Reader Labor Day The Holiday All The King’s Men Eating Disorder Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 15:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
MUMBAI :Recently Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika...
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn has given many movies and while some were loved in the past, it seems this time things are not...
Chamkila: Check out the exciting journey of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra from the sets along with an upcoming surprise
MUMBAI : Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna got married to her boyfriend and businessman Karan Sharma in a grand ceremony. She tied the knot...
Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI :Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most well known actresses of Indian cinema. With films like Singham, Special 26,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein has aired for a long time. The iconic show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sparked the spin-off, which...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Ajay Devgn
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Become The First Bollywood Couple with This Eco-Friendly Initiative Post Wedding: Plant 520 trees for Every Guest who attended the wedding
Laapataa Ladies
"This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao." says Aamir Khan during Aamir Khan Productions's LIVE session on the most loved film of the year, 'Laapataa Ladies'!
Maidaan
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film