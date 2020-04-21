Katrina and Priyanka have a common best friend!

MUMBAI: The Barbie doll of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performances in movies like Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, New York, and Namaste London. The actress has won millions of hearts over the years.

She is also known for her hot and sizzling dance moves in many songs like Afghan Jalebi, Chikni Chameli, and Sheila Ki Jawani, which turned out to be chartbusters.

On the other hand, an actress who defines versatility is Priyanka Chopra. She has been seen in many challenging roles, and her noteworthy performances include 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi, Fashion, Mary Kom, and Krrish. The diva has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences.

Both the actresses have a special friend in common whom they love a lot. They have also shared a throwback picture with her.

Have a look.

Their sweet friend is none other than Arpita Khan, and both of them are seen posing with Salman’s sister.

This picture clearly shows the love and the bond all three share.

