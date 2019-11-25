Katrina and Vicky to ring in New Year’s together?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating a little after his break-up with Harleen Sethi. The actress will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, whereas Vicky, who is riding high on the success of Uri, will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.



While nothing concrete has surfaced about their relationship, their recent acts have only added fire to the already high speculation of the two actors dating. They were spotted attending a Diwali party together which had set the rumour mills abuzz. And next, a viral picture from their dinner date had grabbed all eyeballs.



Moreover, according to Mumbai Mirror, Katrina and Vicky are planning to finally take the plunge and open up a bit more about their friendship with each other. Moreover, the report reveals that Kat and Vicky are eager to ring in the New Year together and are planning a getaway. The report also mentioned that the actors are serious about their relationship and are planning to open up more about their affection.



Do you think Kat and Vicky make a good pair? Tell us in the comments section below!