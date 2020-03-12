Katrina creates history as she hits another milestone in her career

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif made her mark with the movie Sarkar with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress had a small role but later made a strong mark in Bollywood with her full-fledged debut with Salman Khan in the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The actress went on to win hearts all over the world with her amazing talent and her hard work over the years.

The actress also created history and made the entire nation fall in love with her after the item song Sheila Ki Jawani in Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar. The fans went gaga over her hot moves in songs like Chikni Chameli, Surayya Jaan Loge Kya, and Swag Se Swagat.

The actress has hit yet another milestone in her career. She becomes the only actress to have 3 songs with 500 millions + views on YouTube. Yes, you heard it right. She is on a roll. Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat, and Dil Diyan Gallan have 500 millions + views on YouTube, which creates a record.

On the work note, the actress was last seen in movie Bharat with Salman Khan and is all set to rock the big screens with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.