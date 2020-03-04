News

Katrina kaif is all set for Sooryavanshi promotions in stunning floral outfit

04 Mar 2020 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif was last seen in movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan and garnered praises for her role from the audiences. The actress made her mark in Bollywood with her amazing work in movies like New York, Rajneeti, Dhoom 3, and Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina, Akshay Kumar, and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for Sooryavanshi, the fourth film in the director's cop verse. Yesterday, the trailer of this much-awaited cop flick was dropped, and the audience is going gaga over it praising all the actors.

Katrina dropped by the sets of a popular comedy TV show to promote her upcoming film along with her co-star and director. The actress opted for a floral outfit for the same and looked very pretty in it.

 On the work note, it is rumoured that the actress would be seen in the movie titled Jewel of India directed by Rob Cohen and an untitled project with Remo D’sSouza.

