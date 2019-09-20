Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor save paparazzi from ‘falling’

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor’s funny social media banter always keeps us glued. While the Half Girlfriend actor keeps on trolling the Bharat actress with his funny comments on her pictures, she, too, tries to troll the Kapoor lad!



Well, the actors, who are great friends, recently did a good deed together. They saved a photographer, who was clicking their pictures, from falling.



The incident took place, yesterday night, when the duo was coming out from the theatre after the screening of The Zoya Factor starring Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salman. The photographers and the entire media clan were waiting to click stars. It was during this time when a photographer, who was trying to click Katrina and Arjun, was about to fall. Both, Kat and Arjun shouted to warn him from tripping. This luckily saved the cameraperson from a fall.



Watch here:

Well, this gesture of Kat and Arjun stole our heart!